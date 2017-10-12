Pakistan, U.S agree to cooperate for battling terrorism: Foreign Office
ISLAMABAD, October 12: Pakistan and the United States on Thursday acknowledged the importance of better understanding and deeper cooperation to deal with challenges such as terrorism during a meeting on Thursday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria.
Zakaria shared on his official social media account that this was decided during a meeting between a 10-member delegation from the US, led by Deputy Assistant to the President Lisa Curtis, and a delegation from Pakistan, led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.
During the meeting, the status of bilateral relations in diverse areas, regional situations including the situation in Afghanistan and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), along with Pakistan’s relation with India were discussed.
He added, “Both sides noted the importance of better understanding [and] deeper coop to deal with challenges particularly terrorism that is a common enemy.”
“Both sides agreed to continue bilateral engagements at all levels,” Zakaria added.
On October 4, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a meeting with Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.
After the meeting, Tillerson remarked that Pakistan is critical for the long-term stability of South Asia.
“Not just Afghanistan, but it is the importance of Pakistan and Pakistan’s long-term stability as well,” he remarked while speaking about US’s policy towards South Asia.
“We want Pakistan’s government to be stable, peaceful.. many of the same issues they are struggling inside Pakistan are our issues. So we think there is an opportunity to strengthen that relationship.”
Pakistan’s relation with the US is “extraordinarily important”, he said.
In an example of deeper cooperation against terrorism plaguing the region, the Pakistan Army rescued five foreign nationals.
The rescued captives included a Canadian national, his US-national wife and their three children.
The rescue operation was the result of intelligence sharing between Pakistani and American intelligence agencies. -Agencies
