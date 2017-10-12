Confrontation with judiciary not in Nawaz’s interest: Chaudhry Nisar
ISLAMABAD, October 12: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that a confrontation with the country’s judiciary was not in Nawaz Sharif’s interest.
During a press conference in Taxila, Nisar said that courts in the country were giving correct decisions. He urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to take notice of statements that were criticising the judiciary.
“There shouldn’t be any sort of confrontation with the judiciary,” said Chaudhry Nisar. “We should go to the courts and fight our cases with
dedication. If we do not get justice from one court, we will surely get it from another,” he added.
Nisar said that in democratic and civilised societies, decisions were given by the courts. In response to a question regarding former president Asif Ali Zardari, Chaudhry Nisar said he would rather not give a reply.
“Asif Zardari also did not say anything when a question was put to him regarding me. Hence I would like to return the favour and not answer a question pertaining to him,” he added. Nisar refuted speculations that PML-N was suffering from divisions within.
The former interior minister said that he was not upset with the party leadership before the elections of 2013. “Before elections 2013, my advice was heeded by the party leadership,” he said.
Nisar said that he had warned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif several times during the past couple of years regarding various problems. According to Nisar, Nawaz Sharif used to placate his concerns and told him that issues would be resolved.
“However, after a while, I was removed from the party’s advisory meetings,” he added. Nisar praised the armed forces of Pakistan, stating that they were fighting a far in the country.
“Pakistan Army is fighting a war and they are winning that war,” he said. “Our army is capable of conducting an operation in the country by itself,” he added. DNA
Confrontation with judiciary not in Nawaz’s interest: Chaudhry Nisar
ISLAMABAD, October 12: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that a confrontation with the country’s judiciary was not in Nawaz Sharif’s interest.
During a press conference in Taxila, Nisar said that courts in the country were giving correct decisions. He urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to take notice of statements that were criticising the judiciary.
“There shouldn’t be any sort of confrontation with the judiciary,” said Chaudhry Nisar. “We should go to the courts and fight our cases with
dedication. If we do not get justice from one court, we will surely get it from another,” he added.
Nisar said that in democratic and civilised societies, decisions were given by the courts. In response to a question regarding former president Asif Ali Zardari, Chaudhry Nisar said he would rather not give a reply.
“Asif Zardari also did not say anything when a question was put to him regarding me. Hence I would like to return the favour and not answer a question pertaining to him,” he added. Nisar refuted speculations that PML-N was suffering from divisions within.
The former interior minister said that he was not upset with the party leadership before the elections of 2013. “Before elections 2013, my advice was heeded by the party leadership,” he said.
Nisar said that he had warned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif several times during the past couple of years regarding various problems. According to Nisar, Nawaz Sharif used to placate his concerns and told him that issues would be resolved.
“However, after a while, I was removed from the party’s advisory meetings,” he added. Nisar praised the armed forces of Pakistan, stating that they were fighting a far in the country.
“Pakistan Army is fighting a war and they are winning that war,” he said. “Our army is capable of conducting an operation in the country by itself,” he added. DNA