PM reaffirms commitment for merger of FATA with KPK
ISLAMABAD, October 12: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reiterated commitment for merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pkahtunkhwa.
In a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister discussed the steps being taken for the mainstreaming of FATA. He said work was being done on fast-track basis to take required legal and administrative measures for this purpose.
The Prime Minister said that wok on creating an enabling environment and taking required legal and administrative measures for the purpose was being done on fast track basis.
Overall situation in the province and steps being taken for mainstreaming of FATA were discussed during the meeting. Developmental projects in the province also came under discussion. -DNA
