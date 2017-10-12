Zardari calls for imposition of economic emergency

PESHAWAR, October 12: Former president Asif Zardari has demanded imposition of economic emergency as the economic situation in the country is an abysmal state.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that the N-League made the country pauper whenever it assumed power.
He said that they had not protested after former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani was ousted.
The PPP co-chairman asked Nawaz Sharif to come to Pakistan and face the jail.-Agencies

