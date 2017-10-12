NAB references: Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar to be indicted today
ISLAMABAD, October 12: Accountability court will indict sacked premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar on October 13 as the family members were summoned by the judge for the respective day.
While these three will be indicted, Sharif brothers Hassan and Hussain will be summoned once again and their warrants have been
affixed on the walls of NAB court.
Previously, the judge had allowed one-day immunity to Sharif family and summoned them on October 13. It was announced that the indictment will be heard on the day. The judge had expressed his fury over absence of the members of Sharif family. The court had decided to separate cases of each member in order to differentiate between present and absent suspects.
On the other hand, Hassan Nawaz confirmed today that his father will not return to Pakistan at the moment in the light of her mother’s chemotherapy and medical treatment.
Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz are nominated suspects in references regarding Park Lane apartments, Al Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies, while Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar are nominated in reference regarding Park Lane apartments alone.
According to the affixed warrants of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz outside court, they will be declared fugitives if they don’t appear before accountability court within the duration of one month.-Agencies
