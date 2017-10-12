NAB references: Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar to be indicted today

Image result for NAB references Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar to be indicted today

ISLAMABAD, October 12: Accountability court will indict sacked premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar on October 13 as the family members were summoned by the judge for the respective day.
While these three will be indicted, Sharif brothers Hassan and Hussain will be summoned once again and their warrants have been
affixed on the walls of NAB court.
Previously, the judge had allowed one-day immunity to Sharif family and summoned them on October 13. It was announced that the indictment will be heard on the day. The judge had expressed his fury over absence of the members of Sharif family. The court had decided to separate cases of each member in order to differentiate between present and absent suspects.
On the other hand, Hassan Nawaz confirmed today that his father will not return to Pakistan at the moment in the light of her mother’s chemotherapy and medical treatment.
Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz are nominated suspects in references regarding Park Lane apartments, Al Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies, while Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar are nominated in reference regarding Park Lane apartments alone.
According to the affixed warrants of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz outside court, they will be declared fugitives if they don’t appear before accountability court within the duration of one month.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Pakistan has done its best despite constraints: Army Chief
Not easy for Sharifs to protect wealth of corruption and plunder: Imran Khan
Canadian-U.S family, kidnapped in 2012 in Afghanistan, recovered by Army
NAB references: Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar to be indicted today
Zardari calls for imposition of economic emergency
PM reaffirms commitment for merger of FATA with KPK
Confrontation with judiciary not in Nawaz’s interest: Chaudhry Nisar
Pakistan, U.S agree to cooperate for battling terrorism: Foreign Office
Pakistan, South Africa may play series later this year
Nehra to retire from all forms of cricket
Construction and implementation work of Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar should be inaugurated on Oct 19: Pervez Khattak
Floods, landslides kill 37 in Vietnam, scores missing

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved