Not easy for Sharifs to protect wealth of corruption and plunder: Imran Khan
PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a meeting with legal team at Bani Gala in Islamabad to review cases. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, October 12: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that it is not easy for the Sharifs to protect the wealth of corruption and plunder.
In a statement on Thursday, he said that the Sharifs have fled to the United Kingdom and will be caught there as well.
“The English media is informing about a new law against thieves. The Criminal Finance Act will close all the passages for escape,” he said.
The PTI chairman said that the British authorities will be able to confiscate the secret treasures of the politicians.-Agencies
