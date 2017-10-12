Not easy for Sharifs to protect wealth of corruption and plunder: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a meeting with legal team at Bani Gala in Islamabad to review cases. – DNA

ISLAMABAD, October 12: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that it is not easy for the Sharifs to protect the wealth of corruption and plunder.
In a statement on Thursday, he said that the Sharifs have fled to the United Kingdom and will be caught there as well.
“The English media is informing about a new law against thieves. The Criminal Finance Act will close all the passages for escape,” he said.
The PTI chairman said that the British authorities will be able to confiscate the secret treasures of the politicians.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Pakistan has done its best despite constraints: Army Chief
Not easy for Sharifs to protect wealth of corruption and plunder: Imran Khan
Canadian-U.S family, kidnapped in 2012 in Afghanistan, recovered by Army
NAB references: Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar to be indicted today
Zardari calls for imposition of economic emergency
PM reaffirms commitment for merger of FATA with KPK
Confrontation with judiciary not in Nawaz’s interest: Chaudhry Nisar
Pakistan, U.S agree to cooperate for battling terrorism: Foreign Office
Pakistan, South Africa may play series later this year
Nehra to retire from all forms of cricket
Construction and implementation work of Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar should be inaugurated on Oct 19: Pervez Khattak
Floods, landslides kill 37 in Vietnam, scores missing

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved