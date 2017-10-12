Pakistan has done its best despite constraints: Army Chief

ISLAMABAD, October 12: Hours after security forces recovered a US-Canadian couple and their three children who were captured from Afghanistan in 2012, a top US delegation appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions and the country’s sacrifices in War on Terror.
A US delegation comprising senior director for South Asia Lisa Curtis,
Ambassador Alice G Wells and Ambassador David Hale, among other representatives called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The delegation briefed the army chief on contours of US strategy in South Asia, the communiqué said.
“Discussion focused on regional security situation including Afghanistan and how Pakistan has positively contributed towards peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.
The COAS, the ISPR added, highlighted Pakistan’s concerns regarding peace and stability in the region.
“He reiterated that Pakistan has done its best despite constraints and shall continue its efforts for the sake of the future of Pakistan and in line with aspirations of Pakistani people.”-Agencies

