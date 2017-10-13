WAKE UP MAN THE COUNTRY NEEDS YOUR MANHOOD

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, quite sportingly, has observed that, till the final judgment of the Court, Mr Ishaque Dar has legal right to keep his ministerial office. This observation has come after Mr Ishaque Dar’s failure to listen to the dictates of his conscience, and to regard it his moral obligation to resign from his office till he earns vindication from the court. Quite clearly Mr Dar is unable to reconcile his mind with the thought of facing the TRIAL without the shield of a powerful public office. Quite clearly also, patriotism, national responsibility and moral obligation—all have taken the back seat.
What are the Prime Minister’s options now? Should he respect Mr Ishaque Dar’s legal right? Or should he listen to the dictates of the responsibility he has undertaken as the country’s chief executive?
Pakistan is up against a huge financial crisis which requires a functional Financial Minister? Will Shahid Khaqan Abbasi continue to believe he isn’t the actual Prime Minister? Or will he tell himself.
“Wake up man. The country needs your manhood.”?
Will Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wake up and act timely and decisively to keep the State from collapsing?
The State has arrived at a point where a few hooligans with the connivance of the administration can block the courts from functioning.

