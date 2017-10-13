China has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin. God has been kind with us as it has provided us a neighbour whose people and government love us from the core of their heart. Not a single Chinese government ever gave us any indication of its uneasiness even when some of our rulers courted close relations with Washington. Beijing also overlooked the interference of the lunatic fringe of some of our religious extremist groups in the affairs of its province Sinkiang which has a predominant Muslim population.
It is in the evidence that during the Indo- Pak war of 1965 the then Chinese premier Chou-en- Lai had told Air Marshal Asghar Khan that the Chinese airforce was at Pakistan’ s disposal and it can make use of it in the any manner it liked. It is another matter that since Ayub Khan feared that if he accepted the offer of Chinese prime minister it might annoy Washington the said offer wasn’t accepted by him.
Today Washington wants to torpedo CPAK. It will bend its entire energy to see that it does not come to fruition. Let us hope that the leaders of the ruling party would remain steadfast by standing shoulder to shoulder with China in thwarting every effort of India and America aimed at failing this gigantic developmental project.
America is a fairweather friend
