Lawyers’ commotion delays Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s indictment until October 19
ISLAMABAD: A commotion by members of the legal fraternity forced the accountability court judge hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family to adjourn Friday’s proceedings minutes after they began.
The hearing has been adjourned until October 19 and it is expected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar will be indicted then.
Maryam Nawaz and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar reached the judicial complex separately Friday morning. Senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including cabinet members, were at the scene to receive the former premier’s daughter. With strict security arrangements in place, police barred non-essential personnel, including lawyers, from entering the complex. This led to a scuffle with the police, which resulted in the injury of at least one lawyer. As the hearing went under way, the lawyers began protesting inside the court. They claimed the Islamabad High Court has allowed lawyers to be present inside the judicial complex as well as the accountability court as “it is an open court”. The lawyers also argued with the deputy attorney general and created a commotion, forcing Judge Mohammad Bashir to leave for his chamber and abort today’s proceedings. State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudhry, who was present in court, has also taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry. Talking to the media, Chaudhry said the lawyer was injured outside the courtroom not inside, adding that they will ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future. Moreover, the NAB team present in court has apprised its headquarters regarding today’s incident. NAB officials said that they were manhandled by the lawyers inside the court and the head of their prosecution team, Sardar Muzaffar, was pushed from the dais. Lawyers slap a police personnel on the entrance of accountability court ahead of the hearing of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) references filed against the Sharif family – Online The next hearing will be held on October 19, when Maryam, Safdar and Nawaz will be indicted. The former prime minister did not appear in court today as he is in London, along with his sons, to be with his wife who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma. The court was informed today regarding Nawaz’s absence. The former premier’s legal team nominated Zafir Khan as the “pleader” – the person who will stand for Nawaz in court during his indictment. Maryam reached Islamabad from Lahore Thursday night and is residing at the residence of Chaudhry Muneer, her daughter’s father-in-law, in Sector F-6. – Agencies
