Finance Minister concealed record of Rs 837 bln expenditure, reveals report
ISLAMABAD, October 13: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has concealed record of Rs 837 billion expenses of supplementary grant from the Parliament, revealed a report.
It said that under the law it was mandatory to present details of additional grant’s spending before the lower house of Parliament for approval. The report said that Rs 2600 billion expenditure’s details were presented before the lower house of the Parliament out of the said amount record of Rs 837 billion was missing.
The report said these expenses were incurred during 2015-16 when Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister of Pakistan. It said Ministry of Finance was responsible for this negligence and corruption, which violated the economic laws of the country.
It said Ministry of Finance was asked to give its stance and despite directives of Ishaq Dar, details of the expenditure were not provided. This was reason that record of the expenditure could not be provided in budget document. Notwithstanding this fact that Ministry of Finance has confessed its inefficiency and slackness but action could not be taken against any official because Finance Minister was engaged in saving his corruption while those who plundered the national exchequer were roaming free.
It was also annoying thing that Members of the National Assembly were mum over this massive corruption of Rs 837 billion as they were incompetent to read or understand the budget document because these members were incomprehensible-Online
