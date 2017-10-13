Nawaz bigger threat to country than Altaf: Qadri

LAHORE, October 13: A populist cleric has called Nawaz Sharif a ‘bigger threat to the country’s integrity’ than Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain.
Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri said on Friday that the hooliganism of the lawyers and supporters of the PML-N at an accountability court earlier in the day was ominous.
“Now it’s abundantly clear why the Rangers were removed from the National Judicial Complex,” the cleric told a news conference in Lahore. “The security of the accountability court should be handed over to the army and Rangers,” he demanded.
The PAT chief said Sharif had resorted to unconstitutional methods as he was attacking state institutions.-Agencies
