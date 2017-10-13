Islamabad warns India of befitting response in case of any brinkmanship
ISLAMABAD, October 13: Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday warned the neighbouring India to give a befitting and appropriate response in case of any brinkmanship and attempts of aggression.
In a press briefing today, Foreing Office spokesperson Nafees Zakariya said, “statements such as the one by Indian Air Force Chief, reflect belligerent, irresponsible mindset of India that is against basic norms of inter-state conduct. Pakistan is taking all necessary steps to counter Indian irresponsible attitude.”
He highlighted the dwindling situation of Indian held Kashmir in terms of human rights and basic facilities “Brutal killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces continues. In last 4 days, reportedly, 7 Kashmiri youth [including Zahid Ahmad Mir son of Shamim Ahmad of Gunapora Shopia, 20 year old Asif Ahmad Khandy Pal of Kathokalan, and 24 year Irfan Ahmad Ganai son of Muhammad Abdullah Ganai, MA History student of Heff village of Shopian, Umar Khalid Rafiabad, Nasrullah Mir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir, resident of Hajin Bandipore in Shopian] have been martyred.”
Islamabad has condemned the Indian atrocities in IoK against innocent Kashmiris and urged international community to take notice of such humanitarian violations. FO raised its voice to help put an end to Kashmiris bloodshed.
It was recalled that Islamabad has always stood up for the human rights of IoK inhabitants at forums like the United Nations, OIC, and European Union.
FO spokesperson called successful rescue of Western couple by Pak Army an example of cooperation between the two states. “Pakistan is prepared to take action on the basis of actionable intelligence sharing and effective cooperation in CT efforts,” he said.
The meeting between military leadership of Pakistan with the US delegation yesterday also came under discussion where Islamabad responded to a question that the interaction was in line with the mutual desire from the two sides to remain engaged at various levels to discuss bilateral relations as well as the regional situation.
The discussions focused on of bilateral relations in diverse fields, regional security situation including Afghanistan and Pak-US cooperation in the regional context. Terrorism is a common enemy; all countries need to work together and cooperate with each other to eradicate this menace, Zakariya told.
FO said Pakistan has been very clear that an expanded Indian role in Afghanistan would not be in the interest of regional stability and the issue has been raised at all relevant forums. He stated, “There is credible evidence of India s involvement in engaging and using terrorist outfits in Afghanistan against Pakistan.
Pakistan has also emphasized on the need for an Afghan led and Afghan owned political process to resolve the Afghan conflict. We will continue to underscore this position with the US side in the future engagements.”-DNA
