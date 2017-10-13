No such law which bars specific school of thought from joining Army: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, October 13: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has stated that there exists no restriction which bars people from any specific school of thoughts from joining Army.
In interview with a private TV channel, Major General Asif Ghafoor termed Pakistan Army as best example of national integration. He said, “We have Christians, Sikhs and Hindus [serving in the army). Now, when someone says ban their entrance in the army….. Well, it would be discussed after decision making body puts forth any such law”.
“Every Muslim officer signs a certificate in which he declares that he isn’t an Ahmadi or Qadiani and believes in the Finality of Prophethood (S.A.W.W). It seems that Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar has forgotten all this. He had also signed a similar certificate”, Major General Asif Ghafoor said.
He also talked about the success of the army in routing and eliminating terrorist groups across the country which, he says is a remarkable achievement unlike some of the Muslim countries who have given up in the face of terrorism.-Sabah

