Ahsan Iqbal urges DG ISPR to desist from making statements on economy

ISLAMABAD, October 13: Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged Pakistan army chief spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor to refrain from making statements on economy. In a press statement, Ahsan Iqbal said that such irresponsible statements can dent Pakistan’s reputation globally. “The government is executing the largest development budget in the country’s history,” the interior minister noted, adding that resources were also being provided to law enforcement agencies for carrying out security options. The interior minister said that Pakistan’s economy was strong and stable. – Agencies

