PML-N attacks judiciary for the second time: Imran

  • Fires shots at Zardari in Peshawar rally-promises PTI will sweep elections
  • Terms Asif Zardari ‘biggest disease’ of the country

Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Peshawar on Friday. – DNA

ISLAMABAD, October 13: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz attacked the country’s judiciary today for the second time.
Posting his comments on Twitter, Imran said the commotion in the accountability court today was carried out protect the more that Rs30 billion ‘loot’ of the Sharif family that is stashed abroad.
“Now we know the drama of darbari Ahsan Iqbal over the Rangers’ presence in NAB court – it was to leave the NAB judge unprotected,” said Imran.
He was referring to the October 2 incident when the Rangers took control of the Federal Judicial Complex and did not allow anyone, including Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, to enter the premises.
Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan during a rally in Peshawar warned former president Asif Ali Zardari, saying that he was about to come to Sindh to hold him accountable and claimed that his party would sweep the next elections in 2018.
Imran Khan has termed PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari the biggest disease of the country. Khan slammed his political rivals one by one. As Imran usually does, the PTI Chairman referred to Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman as ‘Mullah Diesel’. “Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai have done injustice with the people of FATA,” he said. “They are both against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merger with FATA,” he added.-Agencies

Pakistan won by 83 runs
