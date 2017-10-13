Pakistan won by 83 runs

1st ODI (D/N), Sri Lankan tour of United Arab Emirates and Pakistan
Babar Azam struck a slightly laboured hundred and put on a century stand with Shoaib Malik for the fourth wicket that provided the impetus for Pakistan’s 292 for 6 in the first ODI at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was the sixth ODI century for Babar, who finished with 103 off 131 balls. Malik, on the other hand, was more fiery and was chiefly responsible for getting Pakistan to their final total. Malik’s splendid 61-ball 81 turned around a Pakistan innings that had struggled to take off until his arrival, the run rate always below 5 right up to the last ten overs. That was perhaps explained by the fact that none of the other batsmen was able to take advantage of good starts on a slow surface that took time getting used to.
Upul Tharanga won the toss and opted to bowl when most – Sarfraz included – considered fielding under the scorching Dubai an unappealing prospect. But Sri Lanka’s opening bowlers Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Gamage backed up their captain with a stellar opening spell, characterised by subtle swing and consistent line and lengths that deprived Pakistan of scoring opportunities. Ahmed Shehzad fell in what is becoming increasingly predictable fashion, getting bogged down by 11 dot balls, before coming down the wicket to Gamage and gifting midwicket a simple catch.
Babar and Fakhar Zaman stabilised Pakistan, even if the run rate was slow for modern-day ODI cricket, with only 63 scored off the first 15 overs. But just as they were looking comfortable against Akila Dhananjaya, Sri Lanka’s latest mystery spinner outfoxed Zaman with a top spinner that the batsman never got close to, the ball crashing into his off stump. Mohammad Hafeez looked good for the short time he was there, regularly finding the boundary and helping the run rate move in the right direction. But just as Pakistan appeared set to take control of the innings, he holed out to long-on with a disappointing shot.
But when Babar, who had managed to hang in despite struggling for rhythm, and the street-smart Malik came together, the momentum took a clear shift in Pakistan’s favour. The running between the wickets was excellent, and Malik was destructive when he decided to take the aerial route, with even the tricky Dhananjaya rendered ineffective towards the close of the innings.
The bowling looked particularly toothless as Babar and Malik set themselves up for the finish, even if they were unable to come up with the sort of power-hitting the innings required at that stage. For their part, Sri Lanka were superb in the field, in stark contrast to the series against India, with fielders in the infield throwing themselves around and saving several runs. It wasn’t until the last six overs that the big runs really began to leak, but along with it came regular wickets that stymied Pakistan’s charge in the slog overs. Where once 300 looked a formality, Pakistan ended up scrambling to reach 292. With their bowling, however, they would back themselves to defend it. – Cricinfo
Pakistan won by 83 runs
