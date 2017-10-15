The new chairman NAB is in the saddle. The next few months are going to be a testing time for him. Action always speak louder than words. His conduct would be under scrutiny both in the media as well as in higher judiciary. The common man would also be keeping a vigilant eye on him. Let us hope he would rise to the occasion and would not disappoint the people of this country who wants an even- handed accountability of all those who have been charged with corruption cases without any discrimination. His predecessor, unfortunately, didn’t come up to the expectation of the common man. Let us also hope the new chairman NAB would prove himself to be quite different from him in his conduct and he would not hesitate reopening those corruption cases which his predecessor had been avoiding to open. He has been nominated by the Parliamentary heads of the two leading political parties of the country against the leadership of which mega corruption cases exist. He would earn for himself a niche in the judiciary’s world hall of fame if he refuses to bend under political pressure and calls a spade a spade. Meanwhile , hectic effort is being made by the ruling party to legislate amendments aimed at clipping the wings of the NAB for making it a toothless entity.
A litmus test for the new Chairman NAB
