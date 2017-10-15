Pakistan paid heavy price for being U.S ally: Kh Asif

Image result for Pakistan paid heavy price for being U.S ally: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, October 15: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that Pakistan bore the brunt in the fight against terrorism.
“We have been cooperating with the US since many years. However, Pakistan always suffered losses in its relationship with the US,” he claimed.
He also remarked that the relation between the two countries is off to a good start after a positive statement from US President Donald Trump.
However, the nature of the relationship will become clearer in a few more days after meeting with US diplomats, he shared while speaking to a private TV Channel in Sialkot.
After Pakistan Army rescued a US-Canadian couple and their children from terrorist’s custody, Trump had tweeted in favour of the country.
Trump shared, “Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts.”- Agencies

News In Pictures

I am standing with Pakistan Army: Imran
Ahsan Iqbal’s statement was disappointing: DG ISPR
India financing terrorist organisations in Afghanistan for terror activities in Pakistan: FO
Four FC personnel martyred in Kurram Agency blast
Pakistan paid heavy price for being U.S ally: Kh Asif
No differences between Army and Govt: Ahsan Iqbal
Sri Lanka’s players reluctant to visit Pakistan
South Africa beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets
India beat Pakistan in Hockey Asia Cup 2017 with 3-1
Pakistan and Iran sign MoU to improve border situation
Death toll from blasts in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu rises to 231
North Korea not ready to hold talks with South Korea in Russia

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved