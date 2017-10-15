Pakistan paid heavy price for being U.S ally: Kh Asif
SIALKOT, October 15: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that Pakistan bore the brunt in the fight against terrorism.
“We have been cooperating with the US since many years. However, Pakistan always suffered losses in its relationship with the US,” he claimed.
He also remarked that the relation between the two countries is off to a good start after a positive statement from US President Donald Trump.
However, the nature of the relationship will become clearer in a few more days after meeting with US diplomats, he shared while speaking to a private TV Channel in Sialkot.
After Pakistan Army rescued a US-Canadian couple and their children from terrorist’s custody, Trump had tweeted in favour of the country.
Trump shared, “Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts.”- Agencies
