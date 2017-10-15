India financing terrorist organisations in Afghanistan for terror activities in Pakistan: FO
ISLAMABAD, October 15: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said India is committing ceasefire violations because it cannot digest Pakistan’s successes in the war against terrorism.
He said on one side India is financing terrorist organizations in Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, while on the other, it is targeting civilian population along Line of Control and Working Boundary.
He said Indian troops are attacking innocent civilians and children in occupied Kashmir to deflect world attention from human rights violations.
He said targeting innocent civilian populations is a cowardice act.
Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan is highlighting human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by the Indian troops at all international fora effectively.
It is vital to mention here that Indian Army resorted to unprovoked intense fire in Satwal and Nikial Sectors on Saturday injuring Pakistani civilians.
Besides targeting civilian population in Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Balakot villages injuring a six year old girl, Aiqa Ramzan, and 45 years old Sikandar Hussain resident of village Lanjot, Indian Army also targeted Rawalkot Poonch Crossing Point (RPCP) and the visitors’ stand at RPCP.
Pakistan Army aggressively and effectively responded to hostile fire, silenced their guns and caused considerable damage to the posts carrying out fire. – Online/DNA
India financing terrorist organisations in Afghanistan for terror activities in Pakistan: FO
ISLAMABAD, October 15: Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said India is committing ceasefire violations because it cannot digest Pakistan’s successes in the war against terrorism.
He said on one side India is financing terrorist organizations in Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, while on the other, it is targeting civilian population along Line of Control and Working Boundary.
He said Indian troops are attacking innocent civilians and children in occupied Kashmir to deflect world attention from human rights violations.
He said targeting innocent civilian populations is a cowardice act.
Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan is highlighting human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by the Indian troops at all international fora effectively.
It is vital to mention here that Indian Army resorted to unprovoked intense fire in Satwal and Nikial Sectors on Saturday injuring Pakistani civilians.
Besides targeting civilian population in Tetrinote, Manwa, Satwal and Balakot villages injuring a six year old girl, Aiqa Ramzan, and 45 years old Sikandar Hussain resident of village Lanjot, Indian Army also targeted Rawalkot Poonch Crossing Point (RPCP) and the visitors’ stand at RPCP.
Pakistan Army aggressively and effectively responded to hostile fire, silenced their guns and caused considerable damage to the posts carrying out fire. – Online/DNA