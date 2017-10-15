Ahsan Iqbal’s statement was disappointing: DG ISPR
Says no threat to Democracy from Army
RAWALPINDI, October 15: DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that the statement of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was disappointing.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said that he had not uttered a wrong word. I stand by my statement on economy. “There is no threat to democracy from Pak Army.”
The DG ISPR said: “There is no possibility of a joint operation on the Pakistan soil. We have done a lot in our country and there is no room for Do More. Now we will do the work which will be better for the country and the region on priority basis.”
He said that the safe recovery of Canadian family was their priority.
About the statement of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on economy, he said that the Army Chief had spoken to economists and business leaders in the ceremony. “How will security improve if the economy will not improve?” he maintained. He said that Pakistan is willing to take trust-based cooperation forward.-Agencies
