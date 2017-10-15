Ahsan Iqbal’s statement was disappointing: DG ISPR

  • Says no threat to Democracy from Army

Image result for Ahsan Iqbal's statement was disappointing: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, October 15: DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that the statement of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was disappointing.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said that he had not uttered a wrong word. I stand by my statement on economy. “There is no threat to democracy from Pak Army.”
The DG ISPR said: “There is no possibility of a joint operation on the Pakistan soil. We have done a lot in our country and there is no room for Do More. Now we will do the work which will be better for the country and the region on priority basis.”
He said that the safe recovery of Canadian family was their priority.
About the statement of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on economy, he said that the Army Chief had spoken to economists and business leaders in the ceremony. “How will security improve if the economy will not improve?” he maintained. He said that Pakistan is willing to take trust-based cooperation forward.-Agencies

News In Pictures

I am standing with Pakistan Army: Imran
Ahsan Iqbal’s statement was disappointing: DG ISPR
India financing terrorist organisations in Afghanistan for terror activities in Pakistan: FO
Four FC personnel martyred in Kurram Agency blast
Pakistan paid heavy price for being U.S ally: Kh Asif
No differences between Army and Govt: Ahsan Iqbal
Sri Lanka’s players reluctant to visit Pakistan
South Africa beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets
India beat Pakistan in Hockey Asia Cup 2017 with 3-1
Pakistan and Iran sign MoU to improve border situation
Death toll from blasts in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu rises to 231
North Korea not ready to hold talks with South Korea in Russia

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved