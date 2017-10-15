I am standing with Pakistan Army: Imran

If Sharif family will be convicted in money laundering case then Rs 300bln present outside the
country will be ceased
Says he has to carry out last street movement if any effort was made to put hurdle in the way of accountability process
Says Rs 500 to 600 billion of Asif Zardari are present abroad
PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with senior leadership attending the party Workers’ Convention in Islamabad on Sunday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, October 15: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said he is standing with Pakistan Army, adding that if we will not stand with army then India or State Department will support them. He said that if the Sharif family will be convicted in money laundering case then Rs 300 billion present outside country will be ceased. Imran Khan said it looks that he has to carry out last street movement if any effort was made to put hurdle in the way of accountability process. Imran said we will provide opportunity that whether they allow NAB court to work. He said that if the rulers will defame the judiciary then he will bring so much people in Islamabad that there will be no room for standing people in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that Rs 500 to 600 billion of Asif Zardari are present abroad. He said Zardari had been used to sell tickets of cinema. Addressing the workers convention at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad Imran Khan said that Sharif family has to answer the 300 billion rupees. He said efforts are being made by Sharif mafia to save themselves from the conviction in the money laundering case. He said the tour of why I was deposed, whatever happened outside the accountability court, maligning Supreme Court of Pakistan and maligning Pakistan army, all these things are being done to save Sharif family from conviction in money laundering case. He said that derailment of democracy is acceptable for Sharif family to save their money. He said that Sharif family will do everything which could derail the democracy. He said that when the sitting government did not accept the verdict of the Supreme Court then the derailment of democracy starts. He said that when government, ministers and prime minister openly say they did not accept the Supreme Court decision then system ends and it moves towards chaos, adding that Pakistan is being made banana republic. He said that if the government will not accept the Supreme Court verdicts then who will accept the decisions of Supreme Court. He said that the case of state is against the Sharif family and it is not the case of the PTI, adding that the state is saving the Sharif family. He said Ahsan Iqbal is a biggest pseudo and fraud. He said Ahsan Iqbal had started career under the martial law of Ziaul Haq. He said in history of democracy in the world an accused person did not become the chief of the party. He said that these people will attack judiciary and army. He said the Sharif family is taking the democracy towards destruction. He said that the Sharif family has challenged the whole system of the country and devalue the democracy and mocked the democracy. He said a person who committed corruption of Rs 300 billion has been made party president. – Sabah
