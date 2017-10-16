Pervez Khattak directs concerned quarters for strict implementation of Senior Citizens Act 2014
PESHAWAR, October 16: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak directed the concerned quarters for strict implementation on the Senior Citizens Act 2014 which had been enacted by his government. His government would ensure maximum facilitation of the senior citizens in all spheres and would give maximum relief to them.
He was presiding over a meeting to review the pace of progress on the senior citizens act at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. MPA Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, Commissioner Peshawar Dr. Fakhr Alam, Secretary Social Welfare Madam Farrah, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Local Government Jamaluddin Shah, Secretary Health Abid Majeed and other concerned officials attended.
Chief Minister directed to regularly hold meetings of the senior citizens council and directed the provision of allocated fund of Rs. 30 million as expeditiously as possible. The meeting agreed to make operational the Senior Citizens Council and hold its meetings regularly. Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of health department for facilitating the senior citizens and making implementation on the senior citizens act. However, he directed other departments to follow the same pattern adopted the health department.
Pervez Khattak agreed to the introduction of senior citizens cards for the provision of healthcare facilities to senior citizens in hospitals and rural health centres throughout the province. He also directed to prepare a plan for the setting up of community centres for the senior citizens. The provincial government would issue guidelines at provincial, divisional and district levels for the facilitation of senior citizens in different parks, etc. He directed to immediately prepare the guidelines.
Chief Minister also agreed to the proposal for the facilitation of senior citizens, starting developmental schemes for them and accessing the national and international charitable institutions to help in this noble cause. He directed the social welfare department to start working on these lines adding that senior citizens were the real asset of the society who served throughout their lives in contributing to the cause of the people and training and grooming the coming generation.-PR
