Former prime minister Mir Zafarulla Jamali last week resigned from the NA as well as PML(N) by saying he was parting his way with them because no body is telling truth in Parliament.Truer words were never spoken.
He had earlier sought imprecation of the Almighty to destroy the NA before taking his life.
Jamali has said it all in a sentence or two.Let us be frank.Hasn’t our Parliament failed to deliver ?Is it not a body of self- seekers who are only interested in promoting their own monetary interests and who are least concernced with the plight of the electorate which voted them into power?What good is Parliament if it fails to find out solution of problems faced by the common man?
Unfortunately for the last ten years or so we didn’t have an effective opposition in NA.First , PML(N) and now the PPP acted as a friendly opposition and the ruling parties during this period won over the support of the small political groups in the NA by extending favours demanded by them in lieu of their support so in a way it had been a smooth sailing for the rulers .
It is a pity that under the garb of parliamentary democracy we have been witnessing rule of dynastic politics which puts to shame monarchy. Small wonder there are many people who want introduction of presidential form of government in the country.
Ineffective Parliament
