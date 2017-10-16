Imran to voluntarily appear before ECP on October 26
Submits bank record of Niazi Services to SC in disqualification case
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has decided to voluntarily present himself before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on October 26.
The decision was taken in a high-level PTI meeting held in the federal capital.
Imran decided during the meeting to present himself infront of the ECP on a voluntary basis, reported Geo News.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan submitted the bank record of Niazi Services to Supreme Court of Pakistan in disqualification case.
In a miscellaneous application, the PTI acknowledged it failed to acquire the complete record required in the case against Imran Khan despite the strenuous efforts.
Imran Khan requested the apex court to make new documents a part of the record in the present case.
In his application, PTI Chairman said Barclays Bank was purchased by Zedra Company 15 years ago; multiple efforts were made with the help of a third party to get the record; however, no attempt came to fruition.
The PTI’s application states the earlier reply continued the limited record which consisted mostly of Imran Khan’s memoirs. -Agencies
