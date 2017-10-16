Six killed in drone attack near Pak-Afghan border in Kurram

Image result for Six killed in drone attack near Pak-Afghan border in Kurram

PESHAWAR, October 16: A drone attack took place near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram Agency on Monday.
According to local sources six persons were killed in the attack, which reportedly targetted a house in Kurran Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas
Locals added that at least four missiles were fired at the house.
However, it was being ascertained whether the attack took place within the territorial limits of Pakistan or Afghanistan.
Prior to this, a suspected US drone strike on September 15 killed three and injured two in Kurram Agency, a political agent had said.
Kurram Agency Political Agent Baseer Khan Wazir had told Geo.tv the drone strike took place in Pakistani territory, six kilometres from the Afghan border.
Officials said the strike took place in remote Ghuz Ghari village in Kurram agency, close to the Afghan border where at least five fighters from the Afghan Taliban had gathered.
In March, two people were killed in Lower Kurram Agency in what was said to be the first drone strike under US President Donald Trump’s administration.
The first US strike under the Trump administration killed two men riding a motorbike in Kurram, while the second suspected attack happened in late April in North Waziristan, one of seven tribal districts stretching along the Afghan border.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Capt (R) Safdar, Gulalai among 261 lawmakers suspended by ECP
Assets reference: Court rejects Dar’s exemption plea, adjourns hearing till tomorrow
Those talking against Army are country’s enemies: Musharraf
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Mogadishu
Six killed in drone attack near Pak-Afghan border in Kurram
ECP writes to govt regarding delimitation of new constituencies
Imran to voluntarily appear before ECP on October 26
My statement was not against Army: Ahsan Iqbal
Pervez Khattak directs concerned quarters for strict implementation of Senior Citizens Act 2014
Thousands of new Rohingya refugees flee to BD from violence and hunger
I am standing with Pakistan Army: Imran
Ahsan Iqbal’s statement was disappointing: DG ISPR

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved