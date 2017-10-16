Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Mogadishu
ISLAMABAD, October 16: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, which claimed lives of two hundred and seventy six people and left hundreds injured.
In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said the people and Government of Pakistan extended their heartfelt condolences
to the people and government of Somalia and the bereaved families.
The Spokesperson said as Pakistan has fought terrorism resolutely, it can sympathize and feel the pain of Somali people at this difficult time. -NNI
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Mogadishu
ISLAMABAD, October 16: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, which claimed lives of two hundred and seventy six people and left hundreds injured.
In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said the people and Government of Pakistan extended their heartfelt condolences
to the people and government of Somalia and the bereaved families.
The Spokesperson said as Pakistan has fought terrorism resolutely, it can sympathize and feel the pain of Somali people at this difficult time. -NNI