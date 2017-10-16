Those talking against Army are country’s enemies: Musharraf
KARACHI, October 16: All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief and former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf said on Sunday that those talking against Pakistan and its army were enemies of the country.
In a telephonic address to a rally of his party, he said the army was the protector of the country’s borders and it had rendered outstanding services to the nation. The army had not only worked to defend the country but also contributed greatly in its socio-economic sector, he added.
APML workers and supporters marched from Tariq Road to the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum near which the rally was held.
Mr Musharraf accused leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of talking against the judiciary and the army for creating chaos in the country.
He said the Supreme Court should take notice of the propaganda of “corrupt politicians” who were trying to defame national institutions.
He said his party and PML-Functional were talking to other like-minded parties to form a platform for jointly contesting the coming general elections in the country. If an alliance of these parties came to power after the election, all corrupt elements in the country would be made accountable.
Mr Musharraf said he would soon address a public meeting in the city’s district central where he would highlight some important issues of the country.-Agencies
