THREE POLITICAL GREATS OF POST-QUAID ERA ZAB, ASGHAR KHAN & IK
Many may tend to disagree with my contention that, in the domain of traditional politics, ZAB, Asghar Khan and IK have been the three GREATS following the death of the founder of the country. But I don’t believe, any disagreement can be substantiated with a convincing argument. Some eyebrows will get raised at the mention of Asghar Khan and some, of Imran Khan. But just a casual glance at our history will be enough to get aware of the impact Asghar Khan had on the politics leading to the ouster of Field Marshal Ayub Khan, and of the turmoil Imran Khan has created during the running decade of this century.
I am lucky to have witnessed the emergence of these three mega-dimensional figures on the national scene.
No one had heard of ZAB before the 7th of October, 1958 coup that ousted Freoze Khan Noon’s government. But those who had the knowledge of the corridors of power knew that a young man of about thirty had succeeded in earning the deep trust of President Iskandar Mirza. A letter written by ZAB to President Mirza dated April 30 1958 has been in circulation since long that gives an idea of how ZAB manipulated his rise. In that letter ZAB in a moment of expedient sycophancy had stated that he regarded Mirza well above Junnah!
On October 27, 1958 when Ayub Khan ousted Iskandar Mirza to acquire total control, ZAB became an important member of the Martial Law Government. For the next seven years he was to remain a focal figure of the Field Marshal’s team. He fired the first shots of dissent at the time of the Tashqant Declaration. This was a calculated move to win popular support that led to the founding of the PPP, on the platform of which Socialist Bhutto was born.
It is true that Bhutto launched the anti-Ayub drive in early and mid 1968, but it was Asghar Khan’s arrival on the political scene in November 1968 that turned the tide. Bhutto was in jail at that time and would have stayed in the jail but for the momentous mass movement that Air Marshal ( r ) Asghar Khan launched as head of Justice Party that he had founded. When in March 1969, General Yahya Khan moved in to take control as Martial Law Administrator, Justice Party and Asghar Khan enjoyed far more popular support than Bhutto and his PPP. Subsequently Bhutto proved to be a better manipulator, and had more effective methods to win over the masses. I had the opportunity to work for and with Asghar Khan in the era of Bhutto’s Fascistic rule, but Asghar Khan had committed the fatal blunder of disbanding Justice Party in order to pave the way for a broad-based party that could take on the PPP. That broad-based party never came into being. Instead, Tehrik-i-Istaqlal was born which had to wait for 1977 and the subsequent two years to establish its roots. There is no denying the fact that Asghar Khan was the focal figure of the PNA moment. In the late 1979 however, General Zia ul Haque came down hard upon the political system and blocked all roads to any kind of emergence of any kind of leadership apart from his own.
Having known Asghar Khan closely I have to state only this that the great man did have a vision of good governance but lacked woefully in the area of ideological firepower.
The next in the line is Imran Khan whose rise to prominence started in the second half of 2011, but behind that rise was a tireless, unbending and relentless drive of 14 years. His only asset was his charisma. He was an ‘outsider’ in the language of political establishment. He did not have a General Iskandar Mirza, or a FM Ayub Khan behind him, nor a General Zia ul Haque. He was much too independent-minded for the consumption of General Musharraf. He had been born to build his own caravan—to find his own path—-and to seek his destination on his own.
It is not unlikely that his political party’s engine has been powered and motored by means not all of which fall in the domain of fairness and legitimacy.
In politics, the End holds the steering wheel—and the Means take the back seat.
IK has not invented any new formula for his fabulous rise. But having worked closely with him in those crucial 30 months before October 30 2011, I can state with conviction that IK has only one FACE—the face that you all have seen. There is no other face behind this face.
