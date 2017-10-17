Punjab govt lends support to Shahid Afridi Foundation for Thar hospital
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday donated Rs50 million on behalf of the provincial government to former captain Shahid Afridi’s charity ‘Shahid Afridi Foundation’.
Afridi met with Shehbaz Sharif, who applauded the cricketer’s efforts in areas of health and education and presented a check of Rs50 million for the foundation to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Thar.
The chief minister said there is a strong need for the private sector and the government to work together for improvement of health, education and other social sectors.
He encouraged the private sector to come forward to support initiatives for social good, and assured of the government’s support.
Afridi thanked the chief minister for the donation and lauded his efforts in the health and education sector. “Chief Minister [Shehbaz Sharif]’s services in areas of health and education are worthy of praise,” the all-rounder said.
On Monday, Afridi inaugurated a school as part of a project by Shahid Afridi Foundation in Lahore.
Discussing his plans for the development of the country, he said he wanted to give back to the society and make health and education his priority areas. “My people have given me so much love over the past 20 years, now it’s time for me to give back,” he said. – MD
