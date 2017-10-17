Najam Sethi to meet CM Sindh today for bringing PSL to Karachi
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi will meet Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday to discuss preparations for hosting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi.
Sethi took to Twitter to announce the news and asked fans to wish him luck.
“I am meeting Sindh CM tomorrow to start preparations for PSL matches in Karachi. Wish me luck!”
The meeting will take place at CM House at 11am tomorrow. It will be attended by sports ministers and other officials of the provincial government, sources privy to the matter said.
According to the sources, Murad Ali Shah has assured the PCB chairman of full cooperation for hosting a few PSL matches in Karachi.
The minister has also assured of making all security arrangements needed for the events.
Sethi was a jubilant man on Monday following an announcement from Sri Lanka Cricket which confirmed that the Sri Lankan team will tour Pakistan for a T20I match later this month.
“This is a historic moment,” he said of the upcoming T20I in Lahore between the two sides, as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI to give fans even more to celebrate about.
“Great win! Great news too about the Lahore T20. Hope the fans are smiling 🙂 Pakistan Zindabad,” Sethi tweeted.
Sri Lankan team will play the T20I match, the third of three-match T20I series, on October 29, after playing the first two matches in UAE.
The match is yet another step towards restoration of International cricket in Pakistan, which last month hosted a star-studded World XI side led by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis.
This is also the first tour by a major cricket team since an attack on the bus carrying Sri Lankan team in 2009, barring a brief tour by Zimbabwe in 2015.
PCB mulls lower ticket prices
The PCB is considering keeping ticket prices for the Lahore T20I lower than the ticket prices for the recent World XI matches.
According to sources, the board has instructed its marketing department to keep the ticket prices within the range of Rs500 to Rs4,000.
