The way NAB court is conducting proceedings in the high profile mega corruption cases against the Shareefs’family is going to take it to nowhere. The cases won’t come to an end untill kingdom come. The ruling party would send ruffians to the court room on every date fixed for trial who would raise a rumpus and won’t allow the court to work. The rulers want to gain time by applying these pressure and delaying tactics as it would enable them to railroad a new toothless Accountability law in the meantime in parliament which would let the Shareefs off the hook.
It is about time the trial court restrict the entry into the court room of only the Prosecution and defence lawyers and bar all political parties from sending their workers to the court room on the days proceedings are held. Moreover,the court should requisition the services of the Rangers through the district administration for augmenting the security of court premises as police has miserably failed to maintain peace and tranquility in the court room. The ruling party is well advised to refrain its workers from interrupting the court proceedings as they are bringing a bad name to it.
Hindrance in the way of justice
