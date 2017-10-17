Nawaz is playing a dangerous game, says Asif Zardari
LAHORE, October 17: PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game. Addressing a meeting of the PPP ticket-holders and leaders at Bilawal House on Tuesday, he said that the future belongs to the PPP. “The outcome of confrontation with the institutions will be dangerous,” he maintained.
The former president said that the economy is at a low ebb. “Imran Khan is only interested in becoming the prime minister,” he added. He said that the country is passing through a difficult time. “We will have to make decisions wisely,” he said.
A committee was formed to distribute the tickets for the next elections. The committee will decide the strong candidates. Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Ch Manzoor, Mian Aziz Rahman Chan and other leaders were also present.-Agencies
