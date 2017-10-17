PTI rejects nearly complete draft of NAC

Islamabad, Oct. 17: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the nearly complete draft of formation of National Accountability Commission (NAC) in the place of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
According to detail, the parliamentary committee meeting that was held on Tuesday on this issue ended without any result. The parliamentary committed was held under the supervision of its chairman and Law Minister Zahid Hamid. During the meeting Dr. Shireen Mazari rejected the nearly complete draft and also submitted written objections related to newly draft before that parliamentary committee. PTI raised objection that the government had formulated this draft only to create hurdles in the accountability process and added that it was mentioned that when the accountability process start. Before the last held Wednesday’s meeting, all parliamentary parties had agreed to proposals to ensure across-the-board accountability, which would bring judges and generals within the purview of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, at the last minute, both PTI and MQM took a sudden U-turn, shattering the consensus built around the nearly-finalised bill. MQM members rejected the draft bill outright, while PTI’s Dr Shireen Mazari was of the view that her party would come up with its own recommendations for across-the-board accountability.
While taking to media persons after the meeting Law Minister Zahid Hamid has stated that still no consensus was developed on the draft. -Online

