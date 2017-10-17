Shehbaz advises Maryam to abstain from politics of confrontation
LAHORE, October 17: Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday held an important meeting with Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif after six months, sources said, where MNA Hamza Shehbaz was also in presence.
The meeting came after Shehbaz’s meeting with PML-N leaders,
Chaudhry Nisar, Khawaja Asif and Saad Rafique, sources said.
Maryam was called after the Punjab CM’s meeting with senior party leaders, where she was apprised of all the circumstances.
Sources said members of the Sharif family held discussion on running political affairs in the absence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
The Punjab CM advised the former first daughter that politics of confrontation would do no good and hence no statements should be issued against the institutions, they said.
Sources also described Hamza’s inclusion in the meeting as an effort to end the “cold war” between the two cousins.
It is pertinent to mention here that MNA Hamza Shehbaz was to campaign for his party in the much-hyped NA-120 by-election. He, however, went abroad all of a sudden. Following Hamza’s departure, Maryam took the charge and extensively campaigned for her mother, Kalsoom Nawaz, whom the party fielded as its candidate.
Maryam’s campaign proved to be a success, which saw Kulsoom elected as member of the National Assembly.
The NA-120 seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28.
In the 2013 General Elections, Nawaz had won the seat by a substantial margin, defeating PTI’s Yasmin Rashid – who contested for the seat in the by-polls too.-Agencies
