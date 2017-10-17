5 media cell members of Maryam held for launching anti-Army, anti-judiciary campaign

  • 26 more members of media cell have been identified and they will be arrested soon

ISLAMABAD, October 17: Five media cell members of Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have been taken into custody from Lahore for allegedly launching campaign against army and judiciary.
According to media reports, Maryam Nawaz set up a media cell in Pakistan and later she shifted it to Dubai.
This media cell had run an organized campaign of mudslinging against Army and Judiciary and five members of this media cell have been nabbed from Lahore. The arrested persons are directly involved in mudslinging against army. They have admitted before the police at whose stance they have done this job. These persons sent report directly to Maryam Nawaz about their anti army and anti judiciary campaign. 26 more members of media cell have been identified in this regard and they will be arrested soon.-Online

