Imran Khan vows to fix institutions after wining 2018 general elections
VC Malakand University presenting a traditional shawl to Chairman PTI Imran Khan after delivering speech at Malakand University on Tuesday. – DNA
MALAKAND, October 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that his party will fix National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other key institutions after coming into power in 2018 following
general elections.
Addressing a gathering of students at the University of Malakand, he said Pakistan will be fixed only after strengthening key institutions. If the institutions are strong, the country will progress, he added.
It was because of bad governance that the country was entangled in heavy debt, he claimed. Imran Khan said it does not matter if a prime minister is sent packing, what matters is the system which should be allowed to work.
He opined that good governance meant improving the system of merit and the rule of law in institutions. The monarchy is the reason that Muslim countries lagged far behind in this modern era, he added.
In an apparent reference to his arch-rival former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before a NAB court, Khan said those facing cases appear in courts under an extensive protocol of 40 vehicles in Pakistan.
The PTI chief said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government brought wide-ranging reforms in KP police and ensured merit in recruitment process as well as depoliticized the department. Imran Khan said institutions like NAB and FBR needed to be overhauled. -DNA
