Imran Khan vows to fix institutions after wining 2018 general elections

VC Malakand University presenting a traditional shawl to Chairman PTI Imran Khan after delivering speech at Malakand University on Tuesday. – DNA

MALAKAND, October 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that his party will fix National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other key institutions after coming into power in 2018 following
general elections.
Addressing a gathering of students at the University of Malakand, he said Pakistan will be fixed only after strengthening key institutions. If the institutions are strong, the country will progress, he added.
It was because of bad governance that the country was entangled in heavy debt, he claimed. Imran Khan said it does not matter if a prime minister is sent packing, what matters is the system which should be allowed to work.
He opined that good governance meant improving the system of merit and the rule of law in institutions. The monarchy is the reason that Muslim countries lagged far behind in this modern era, he added.
In an apparent reference to his arch-rival former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before a NAB court, Khan said those facing cases appear in courts under an extensive protocol of 40 vehicles in Pakistan.
The PTI chief said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government brought wide-ranging reforms in KP police and ensured merit in recruitment process as well as depoliticized the department. Imran Khan said institutions like NAB and FBR needed to be overhauled. -DNA

News In Pictures

Imran Khan vows to fix institutions after wining 2018 general elections
3 drone strikes kill 31 on Afghan side near Pak-Afghan border
5 media cell members of Maryam held for launching anti-Army, anti-judiciary campaign
COAS arrives in Saudi Arabia: COAS, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties mainly in military field
Shehbaz advises Maryam to abstain from politics of confrontation
PTI rejects nearly complete draft of NAC
Nawaz is playing a dangerous game, says Asif Zardari
Najam Sethi to meet CM Sindh today for bringing PSL to Karachi
Punjab govt lends support to Shahid Afridi Foundation for Thar hospital
Pervez Khattak directs for efficient utilization of tobacco development cess in different constituencies under the law
Taliban attacks kill at least 61 across Afghanistan
Capt (R) Safdar, Gulalai among 261 lawmakers suspended by ECP

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved