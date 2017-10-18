IF NAMES HAD ANY SIGNIFICANCE, THE SHARIFS OF PAKISTAN WOULD REALLY BE “SHARIFS”
I have met people whose names are Ali, Umar, Usman, and even Mohammad. But those names don’t qualify their holders to proclaim themselves (naoozbillah) as reincarnations of those great men because of whom these names acquired sanctity.
Thus it is equally ‘blasphemous’ on the part of Mian Nawaz Sharif to claim that his Pakistan Muslim League (N) had founded Pakistan. His Pakistan Muslim League was born when Junejo version of the PML was pronounced dead; and this happened in 1991 when Mian Nawaz Sharif elbowed out Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi to acquire ownership of the name that was once a symbol of pride for most Muslims of the subcontinent.
The Quaid’s Muslim League had breathed its last with the exit of Sardar Abdul Rab Nishtar from the national scene. Thereafter the name PML became an easily available commodity for those who were in need of a political party to carry out their own agendas.
Two versions of the PML were born in the Ayub era—the PML (Convention) and the PML (Council). Thereafter the PML (Functional) also came into being. Also the PML (J) in which J stood for Junejo. Then Nawaz’s ‘N’ threw out ‘J’ and a new King’s Party was born. It is an amusing coincidence that this new King’s Party’s owner/chief decided to elevate his own stature to that of a King. The story of the PML will not be complete without mentioning the birth of its Q version. It ruled in the Musharraf era— and today is only a shadow of its former self. I don’t want to annoy Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad by not mentioning his Awami version of the party that had founded Pakistan.
The lesson of the story is that there is nothing in a name. It is the spirit that matters. And in spirit every patriotic Pakistani is a Muslim Leaguer, be he the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto or the living Imran Khan.
If names had any significance, the Sharifs of Pakistan would really be “Sharifs”.
IF NAMES HAD ANY SIGNIFICANCE, THE SHARIFS OF PAKISTAN WOULD REALLY BE “SHARIFS”
I have met people whose names are Ali, Umar, Usman, and even Mohammad. But those names don’t qualify their holders to proclaim themselves (naoozbillah) as reincarnations of those great men because of whom these names acquired sanctity.
Thus it is equally ‘blasphemous’ on the part of Mian Nawaz Sharif to claim that his Pakistan Muslim League (N) had founded Pakistan. His Pakistan Muslim League was born when Junejo version of the PML was pronounced dead; and this happened in 1991 when Mian Nawaz Sharif elbowed out Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi to acquire ownership of the name that was once a symbol of pride for most Muslims of the subcontinent.
The Quaid’s Muslim League had breathed its last with the exit of Sardar Abdul Rab Nishtar from the national scene. Thereafter the name PML became an easily available commodity for those who were in need of a political party to carry out their own agendas.
Two versions of the PML were born in the Ayub era—the PML (Convention) and the PML (Council). Thereafter the PML (Functional) also came into being. Also the PML (J) in which J stood for Junejo. Then Nawaz’s ‘N’ threw out ‘J’ and a new King’s Party was born. It is an amusing coincidence that this new King’s Party’s owner/chief decided to elevate his own stature to that of a King. The story of the PML will not be complete without mentioning the birth of its Q version. It ruled in the Musharraf era— and today is only a shadow of its former self. I don’t want to annoy Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad by not mentioning his Awami version of the party that had founded Pakistan.
The lesson of the story is that there is nothing in a name. It is the spirit that matters. And in spirit every patriotic Pakistani is a Muslim Leaguer, be he the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto or the living Imran Khan.
If names had any significance, the Sharifs of Pakistan would really be “Sharifs”.