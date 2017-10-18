Ahsan Iqbal should not have over- reacted on DG ISPR’ s comments on the state of economic condition of the country.It goes without saying that the economic health of the country has gone from bad to worse during the past four years.If it was bad during Zardari’ s era it is now even worse.The last ten years have been terrible ,insofar, economic management of the country is concerned.
It is ridiculous on the part of Talal Chaudri to say that the economic slump has been due to Nawaz Sharif’ s ouster from the prime minister ship.Who does he want to fool? Isn’t the same political party and the same finance minister in power even after the exit of Nawaz Sharif?
The plain truth is that those segments of society which need to be taxed are not being touched for obvious political reasons.The elite ruling class simply cannot annoy the elite class with whose support it has come to power.The rulers have been , on the contrary,appeasing this class by favouring them with a host of tax amnesty schemes during the past ten years or so enabling it to whiten its black money.The non- developmental expenditure has increased manifold despite promise of the rulers that it would be cut down drastically.Everybody in the country is naturally perturbed over the wrong economic priorities set up by the present rulers to improve the economic health of the country and if somebody expresses his concern over it people like Ahsan Iqbal should not feel uneasy.
Over- reaction of Ahsan Iqbal
Ahsan Iqbal should not have over- reacted on DG ISPR’ s comments on the state of economic condition of the country.It goes without saying that the economic health of the country has gone from bad to worse during the past four years.If it was bad during Zardari’ s era it is now even worse.The last ten years have been terrible ,insofar, economic management of the country is concerned.
It is ridiculous on the part of Talal Chaudri to say that the economic slump has been due to Nawaz Sharif’ s ouster from the prime minister ship.Who does he want to fool? Isn’t the same political party and the same finance minister in power even after the exit of Nawaz Sharif?
The plain truth is that those segments of society which need to be taxed are not being touched for obvious political reasons.The elite ruling class simply cannot annoy the elite class with whose support it has come to power.The rulers have been , on the contrary,appeasing this class by favouring them with a host of tax amnesty schemes during the past ten years or so enabling it to whiten its black money.The non- developmental expenditure has increased manifold despite promise of the rulers that it would be cut down drastically.Everybody in the country is naturally perturbed over the wrong economic priorities set up by the present rulers to improve the economic health of the country and if somebody expresses his concern over it people like Ahsan Iqbal should not feel uneasy.