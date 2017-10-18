Sharif family devises strategy to evade indictment

ISLAMABAD, October 18: : Sharif family has devised strategy to evade indictment in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) references and to use delaying tactics to prolong the case.
Following the devised strategy, deposed Prime Minister (PM), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would not appear before accountability court today (on Thursday) while his lawyer Haris Khawaja has already left for London without informing the court.
Sources told Online that Haris Khawaja has been sent to London according to plan while close aides are compelling former PM to face cases instead of staying abroad.
Hearing of NAB court would be held today (Thursday) to indict Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt. Safdar in corruption cases but Sharif family has decided to prolong the case by using delay tactics and to stop the process of indictment as well.
Lawyer of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar, Haris Khawaja has been sent to London without prior information to Dar also and he had come to know on Wednesday morning about Khawaja’s departure.
Nawaz Sharif would claim delay in the court on basis of his counsel’s absence and the supporting lawyers would file application to avoid indictment on Nawaz Sharif.
On the other hand, Nawaz in London also meeting with legal experts over the issue of indictment.
Sources further added that Nawaz would most probably return to country this week and Haris Khawaja had meeting with him and updated him about the proceedings of case.-Online

