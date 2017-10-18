2 security personnel martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

Image result for 2 security personnel martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

MIRANSHAH, October 18: Two security personnel were martyred as a security forces vehicle hit an IED in North Waziristan’s headquarters Miramshah on Wednesday.
According to details, the forces vehicle was on its way from the Khajuri check-post to Khwar check-post when the blast occurred. Security forces sealed the area and started a search operation following the incident. The explosives were planted along the Miranshah Road.-Sabah

