2 security personnel martyred in North Waziristan IED blast
MIRANSHAH, October 18: Two security personnel were martyred as a security forces vehicle hit an IED in North Waziristan’s headquarters Miramshah on Wednesday.
According to details, the forces vehicle was on its way from the Khajuri check-post to Khwar check-post when the blast occurred. Security forces sealed the area and started a search operation following the incident. The explosives were planted along the Miranshah Road.-Sabah
