Seven martyred, 22 injured as police truck targeted in Quetta
QUETTA, October 18: Seven people, including five policemen, were martyred and over 20 injured in a bombing in Quetta on Wednesday morning, according to hospital officials.
According to the police, a truck of the Elite Force was targeted in the New Sariab area of the city around 8:30am while it was transporting personnel for duties.
The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained as the bomb disposal squad is on site gathering evidence.
Sources said officials suspect the incident could be a suicide bombing.
Hospital officials said seven bodies, including five of policemen, and 24 injured, most of them policemen, have been brought to the Civil Hospital and CMH. Five of the injured are said to be in critical condition.
Sources said the truck was carrying around 30 policemen to duty.
The area where the attack occurred is unpopulated and situated on the outskirts of the city. Sources said several passersby shifted the injured to the hospital as well owing to its distance from the city centre.
Quetta DIG Razzaq Cheema told Geo News there were general threats regarding an incident of terrorism in the city.
Security forces, including the Frontier Corps, and emergency teams reached the site following the incident. The rescue operation has been completed while forensic and bomb disposal teams are conducting their investigation at the moment.-Agencies
Seven martyred, 22 injured as police truck targeted in Quetta
QUETTA, October 18: Seven people, including five policemen, were martyred and over 20 injured in a bombing in Quetta on Wednesday morning, according to hospital officials.
According to the police, a truck of the Elite Force was targeted in the New Sariab area of the city around 8:30am while it was transporting personnel for duties.
The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained as the bomb disposal squad is on site gathering evidence.
Sources said officials suspect the incident could be a suicide bombing.
Hospital officials said seven bodies, including five of policemen, and 24 injured, most of them policemen, have been brought to the Civil Hospital and CMH. Five of the injured are said to be in critical condition.
Sources said the truck was carrying around 30 policemen to duty.
The area where the attack occurred is unpopulated and situated on the outskirts of the city. Sources said several passersby shifted the injured to the hospital as well owing to its distance from the city centre.
Quetta DIG Razzaq Cheema told Geo News there were general threats regarding an incident of terrorism in the city.
Security forces, including the Frontier Corps, and emergency teams reached the site following the incident. The rescue operation has been completed while forensic and bomb disposal teams are conducting their investigation at the moment.-Agencies