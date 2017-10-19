Pakistan’s third consecutive victory against Sri Lanka in the five-match series of One-Day internationals, has brought some joy among this country’s cricket lovers after the debacle in the two test matches. Imam ul Haque’s heart-warming debut with a superb century brings to my mind similar debut of his illustrious uncle Inzamam ul Haque. Captain in that match in Qaddafi Stadium Lahore was none other than the living legend they call Imran Khan.
From his very first stroke, Inzamam had established beyond any shadow of doubt that he had come to stay and to have a huge impact on his team. Imam ul Haque didn’t look any different to me last night. If he kept an eye on his fitness he would create waves.
Hassan Ali has more than established his authority in Pakistan’s bowling. Every team needs a match-winner in its attack. Pakistan, in Hassan Ali, has one. Ably supported in spin by Shadab, whose all-round talent is going to come into play in Pakistan’s future victories.
But the man to watch is Babar Azam who continues to build his batting stature with awesome self-assurance.
One hopes Pakistan’s talent pool is going to swell now. A situation is being created in which some talented players will have to give their best to find a place in the final playing eleven.
PAKISTAN’S RISING STARS
