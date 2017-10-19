A strange phenomenon is being witnessed in this country for quite some time now. Every Tom, Dick and Harry, no matter if he is a dacoit, thief, swindler or involved in minor or mega corruption cases makes a victory sign with his index and middle fingers before TV and newspaper camera men as soon as he comes out from court room or jail which is not understandable. By doing so what impression does he want to give to the people ? Has he won any world war? Sir Winston Churchill’ s victory sign which he had made with his two fingers is famous throughout world and has since become a sort of trademark for all those who do some excellent job in any field of life but he was justified in making a V sign because he had won the second world war. If any lesser person makes this sign with his fingers he is insulting the prestige and honour attached with it.
It doesn’t behove our those politicians, armymen,civil servants and persons belonging to other segments of society involved in financial shenanigans to make V signs with their fingers as by doing so they not only make themselves as a laughing stock of the people they insult this sign also.
Victory sign
