FO welcomes positive statements emanating from U.S on relations with Pakistan

Image result for FO welcomes positive statements emanating from U.S on relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, October 19: Foreign Office has welcomed positive statements emanating from the United States about relations with Pakistan.
At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said there has been positive developments recently in our relations with the US.
He said the Prime Minister held a meeting with the US vice president on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly which was followed by the foreign minister visit to Washington and the US delegation visit to Islamabad. He said during these talks both the sides agreed to stay engaged to address the common challenges.
He said that another US delegation is also expected to soon visit Islamabad. He said the recovery of Canadian-American family has added optimism to the relations. The spokesperson also appreciated the recent statement of US President Donald Trump in which he stated that his country is beginning to develop better relations with Pakistan. Responding to a question, Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan has taken indiscriminate action against all the terrorist groups. However, he reminded that the terrorist groups are operating from the ungoverned places in Afghanistan. To a question, Nafees Zakaria said that discovery of mass graves and fake encounters in Occupied Kashmir belie the Indian allegations of cross border infiltration. The spokesperson condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and illegal detention of APHC leaders. Responding to another question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project, the spokesperson said the project is aimed at enhancing connectivity. – DNA

News In Pictures

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar indicted in corruption cases
Riaz Hussain Pirzada asks Shehbaz Sharif to take over party
Nawaz to return to Pakistan on October 22
Imran Khan lambasts PML-N for raising import duties
Pak, Saudi bilateral ties to deepen with each passing day: President
Special NAB team arrives in London to probe references against Sharif family
U.S seeks India’s help to keep an eye on Pakistan
FO welcomes positive statements emanating from U.S on relations with Pakistan
Imamul Haq answered critics with his bat: Sohail Tanvir
Shocking harassment scandal in Women’s Hockey Team surfaces
Hasan Ali breaks Waqar Younis’ record, becomes fastest Pakistan bowler to scalp 50 ODI wickets
Pakistan, South Korea play 1-1 draw in Asia Hockey

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved