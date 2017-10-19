Special NAB team arrives in London to probe references against Sharif family

LONDON, October 19: A special team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrived in London on Thursday to probe the references filed against Sharif family.
According to details, the team will visit various private and government departments and meet people to gather evidence against the Sharif family.
Before sending the team to London, NAB wrote a letter to Britain authorities and appealed for cooperation in the investigation.
It is pertinent to mention here that accountability court has issued arrest warrants of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, while declaring them proclaimed offenders.
Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar are likely to be indicted today in reference regarding Park Lane apartments, Al Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies even though ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and counsel Khawaja Haris are out of the country.-Agencies

