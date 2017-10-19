Imran Khan lambasts PML-N for raising import duties
ISLAMABAD, October 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday lambasted at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government allegedly for protecting tax evaders and money launderers.
Taking to twitter, Khan claimed that the annual money laundering transactions from Pakistan worth $10 billion, inflicting huge losses to the economy.
$10bn a yr [year] laundered from Pak, leading [the country] to spiralling debt & econ [economic] crisis, Khan tweeted. He said it is the common masses who suffer the economic burden as consequences of government wrong policies while referring to hike in import duties.
The government has recently imposed a regulatory duty on import of 36 new products, besides raising the duties on the existing 240 items in a fresh move to curtail rising trade deficit of the country. These items primarily include eatable and luxury products. Burden of this passed on every yr [year] to ordinary citizens as revenue shortfall looms, Khan asserted. Coming down hard on the ruling party, he said that its deploring the way government is crippling its citizens with rising debt burden and spiralling prices simply to protect the corruption mafias. -NNI
