LAHORE, October 22: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has booked an air ticket for a return flight to Pakistan on October 21.
A copy of the former premier’s ticket shows that he will be travelling via Pakistan International Airline’s flight PK-758 from London to Lahore.
He will reach Lahore at 4:40am on October 22.
Nawaz reached London on October 4 to spend time with his wife Kulsoom who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer. In the meantime, the former prime minister missed three hearings of Supreme Court-directed corruption cases against him in an accountability court.
Today, Nawaz was indicted in two corruption references whereas he is expected to be indicted in the third reference tomorrow.
When he left, the former prime minister’s PIA ticket had a return date of January 4, 2018, according to a copy of his ticket obtained by Geo News.
However, sources had said that is only because of a ‘requirement’ and the former premier may come back at any time before that.
That was the second visit of the former premier to London after his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma (cancer of lymph nodes) by British doctors on August 22.-Agencies
Nawaz to return to Pakistan on October 22
LAHORE, October 22: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has booked an air ticket for a return flight to Pakistan on October 21.
A copy of the former premier’s ticket shows that he will be travelling via Pakistan International Airline’s flight PK-758 from London to Lahore.
He will reach Lahore at 4:40am on October 22.
Nawaz reached London on October 4 to spend time with his wife Kulsoom who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer. In the meantime, the former prime minister missed three hearings of Supreme Court-directed corruption cases against him in an accountability court.
Today, Nawaz was indicted in two corruption references whereas he is expected to be indicted in the third reference tomorrow.
When he left, the former prime minister’s PIA ticket had a return date of January 4, 2018, according to a copy of his ticket obtained by Geo News.
However, sources had said that is only because of a ‘requirement’ and the former premier may come back at any time before that.
That was the second visit of the former premier to London after his wife was diagnosed with lymphoma (cancer of lymph nodes) by British doctors on August 22.-Agencies