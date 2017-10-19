Riaz Hussain Pirzada asks Shehbaz Sharif to take over party
ISLAMABAD, October 19: MNA Riaz Hussain Pirzada has asked Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take over the party.
Addressing a meet-the-press at National Press Club on Thursday, he said that time has come to differentiate between wrong and right.
“We will have to do something if we want live in the party,” he added. “Injustice and corruption are not being stopped.”
The MNA said that the judiciary needs no order. “Political parties have been made and broken. The treatment of the country lies in justice,” he added.
He said that it is time for parliamentarians to stand. “The MNAs are
called terrorists. I raised my voice in the parliament, but did not get justice. The country does not need technocrats.” He said that what would happen if the US attacks the parliament in pursuit of ‘Do More’. The minister said that the meaning of the indictment should be explained.-Agencies
