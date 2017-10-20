Pakistan enjoys deep relations with Malaysia, Jordan & Vietnam: President
ISLAMABAD, October 20: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Pakistan enjoys deep relations with Malaysia, Jordan and Vietnam adding that Pakistan wants to further expand these relations so that trade, investment and people-to-people contact with these countries can be further enhanced.
The President said this while talking to the Outgoing High Commissioner of Malaysia Dr. Hasrul Sani bin Mujtabar and Outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam Mr. Nguyen Xuan Luu who separately called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Friday.
The President stated that Malaysia has witnessed remarkable development in various sectors which is great example for the other countries. He emphasized that Pakistan and Malaysia are close friends and our friendship is based on shared beliefs, heritage and history.
The President expressed hope that, like the outgoing Ambassador Dr. Hasrul Sani bin Mujtabar, the new Ambassador of Malaysia will work for further strengthening the relations between the two countries.
He also hoped that the outgoing Ambassador will continue his efforts for the expansion of bilateral relations in his country. The President underlined that Malaysia can benefit from economical and quality products of Pakistan. He added that there should also be close cooperation between the educational institutions of the both countries.
The President said that the outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam Mr. Nguyen Xuan Luu rendered remarkable services in Pakistan. He also hoped that the outgoing Ambassador is taking back with him pleasant memories from Pakistan. He stated that Vietnam can utilize the training institutions of Pakistan for the training of its officers.
Moreover, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Jordan Major General ® Junaid Rehmat also separately called on the President. The President urged that attention needs to be paid to further expand the relations between Pakistanand Jordan. He hoped that Ambassador-designate will perform his new responsibilities efficiently. He also directed the ambassador-designate to make all possible efforts for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis residing in Jordan. -DNA
Pakistan enjoys deep relations with Malaysia, Jordan & Vietnam: President
ISLAMABAD, October 20: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Pakistan enjoys deep relations with Malaysia, Jordan and Vietnam adding that Pakistan wants to further expand these relations so that trade, investment and people-to-people contact with these countries can be further enhanced.
The President said this while talking to the Outgoing High Commissioner of Malaysia Dr. Hasrul Sani bin Mujtabar and Outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam Mr. Nguyen Xuan Luu who separately called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Friday.
The President stated that Malaysia has witnessed remarkable development in various sectors which is great example for the other countries. He emphasized that Pakistan and Malaysia are close friends and our friendship is based on shared beliefs, heritage and history.
The President expressed hope that, like the outgoing Ambassador Dr. Hasrul Sani bin Mujtabar, the new Ambassador of Malaysia will work for further strengthening the relations between the two countries.
He also hoped that the outgoing Ambassador will continue his efforts for the expansion of bilateral relations in his country. The President underlined that Malaysia can benefit from economical and quality products of Pakistan. He added that there should also be close cooperation between the educational institutions of the both countries.
The President said that the outgoing Ambassador of Vietnam Mr. Nguyen Xuan Luu rendered remarkable services in Pakistan. He also hoped that the outgoing Ambassador is taking back with him pleasant memories from Pakistan. He stated that Vietnam can utilize the training institutions of Pakistan for the training of its officers.
Moreover, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Jordan Major General ® Junaid Rehmat also separately called on the President. The President urged that attention needs to be paid to further expand the relations between Pakistanand Jordan. He hoped that Ambassador-designate will perform his new responsibilities efficiently. He also directed the ambassador-designate to make all possible efforts for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis residing in Jordan. -DNA